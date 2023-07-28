Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIZ. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

AIZ opened at $134.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.19. Assurant has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Assurant will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

