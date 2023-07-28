Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE AGO opened at $60.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.11. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.60 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

