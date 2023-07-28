Atb Cap Markets Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for NFI Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.75) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$709.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$703.02 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 42.76% and a negative net margin of 13.97%.

NFI Group Stock Down 3.8 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NFI. National Bank Financial raised NFI Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of NFI Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.42.

Shares of NFI opened at C$10.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$811.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$14.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.67.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

