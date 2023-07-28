AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $68.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATRC. StockNews.com started coverage on AtriCure in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on AtriCure from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AtriCure from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

AtriCure Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $54.74 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.85. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -89.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 4,313 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $202,883.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Prange sold 713 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total value of $34,145.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,448 shares of company stock valued at $303,906 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in AtriCure by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 110,094 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after acquiring an additional 183,824 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

