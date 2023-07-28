AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Raised to $17.00 at Citigroup

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AT&T from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC lowered their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Argus lowered AT&T from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $103.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

