Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 47,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 24,282 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Seascape Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 32,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $6,663,007,000,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 841,908 shares of company stock valued at $29,403,717 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

GOOGL opened at $129.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.