Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFARU) Shares Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFARU – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AFARU opened at $10.67 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

