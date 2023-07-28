Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Free Report) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 555 ($7.12) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 630 ($8.08).

AUTO has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.30) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 614.14 ($7.87).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 641.40 ($8.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 621.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 610.87. The firm has a market cap of £5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,565.60, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of GBX 479.80 ($6.15) and a one year high of GBX 681 ($8.73).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 5.60 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

