Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.82) to GBX 670 ($8.59) in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.19) to GBX 473 ($6.06) in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $596.33.

Auto Trader Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

About Auto Trader Group

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.0141 per share. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

