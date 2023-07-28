Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Avangrid in a report released on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Avangrid Trading Down 2.6 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Avangrid stock opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $51.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,831,000 after acquiring an additional 72,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,272,000 after acquiring an additional 118,195 shares during the period. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Avangrid by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,533,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,782 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avangrid by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,403,000 after acquiring an additional 231,836 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 32,944 shares during the period. 12.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

