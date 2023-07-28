Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 940 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Olin by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Olin by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Olin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.83.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. Olin’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

