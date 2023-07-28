Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.60 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.