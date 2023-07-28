Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,496 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,482 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HAL opened at $37.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. UBS Group dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.