Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $318,000 Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.