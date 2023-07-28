Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $320,000 Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of UGI by 439.0% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 498,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after buying an additional 405,790 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 169,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $26.36 on Friday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $43.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger Perreault acquired 3,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $99,748.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,677.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on UGI from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

