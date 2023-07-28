Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,206 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CAKE. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $36.81 on Friday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.30.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $866.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 114.89%.

Cheesecake Factory Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

