Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 386,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BSJP opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.1367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.