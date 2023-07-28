Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 60 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,238 shares of company stock valued at $23,261,277. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $334.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.70 and its 200 day moving average is $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $509.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANSS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.33.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

