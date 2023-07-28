Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Stephens

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stephens from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVBH has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Avidbank in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avidbank from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Avidbank Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $155.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank ( OTCMKTS:AVBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avidbank will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

