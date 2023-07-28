Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Short Interest Update

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 8.9 %

Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.23.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

