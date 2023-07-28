Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ADXS stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. It is also developing proprietary Lm-based antigen delivery products for patients suffering from common cancers.

