B. Riley Comments on Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.34) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.15). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Shares of SNDX opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.11. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $29.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,119,468.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $377,766.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,142 shares of company stock valued at $3,342,209. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

