B. Riley Increases Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $21.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Ares Capital

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

