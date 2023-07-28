B. Riley Weighs in on Transphorm, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transphorm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Transphorm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Transphorm’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Transphorm in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Transphorm Price Performance

Shares of TGAN opened at $3.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87. Transphorm has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.67.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. Transphorm had a negative net margin of 185.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transphorm

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Transphorm by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Transphorm in the first quarter worth $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Transphorm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Transphorm during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transphorm during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transphorm

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

