Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) PT Raised to GBX 440 at Morgan Stanley

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 410 ($5.26) to GBX 440 ($5.64) in a research note released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCKIF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 475 ($6.09) to GBX 455 ($5.83) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Liberum Capital cut Babcock International Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 430 ($5.51) to GBX 400 ($5.13) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BCKIF stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.