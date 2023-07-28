Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital lowered shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

BCKIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 475 ($6.09) to GBX 455 ($5.83) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 430 ($5.51) to GBX 400 ($5.13) in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Babcock International Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Babcock International Group stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $5.39.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

