Balanced Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:BCPT – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 72.40 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 72.20 ($0.93). Approximately 417,421 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,276,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71.90 ($0.92).

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £500.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.47.

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 0.40 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Balanced Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is -3,846.15%.

About Balanced Commercial Property Trust

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

