Ball Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will earn $3.02 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.75.

NYSE BALL opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Ball has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at $3,683,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Ball by 25.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ball’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

