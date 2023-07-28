Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. Approximately 12,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

