Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,864.29

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEOGet Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,864.29 ($36.73) and traded as high as GBX 3,230 ($41.42). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 3,230 ($41.42), with a volume of 51,008 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,040.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,872.77.

In related news, insider Alasdair (Al) Breach sold 81,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,366 ($43.16), for a total transaction of £2,748,002.40 ($3,523,531.73). Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

