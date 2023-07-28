Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Bank of Hawaii from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of BOH stock opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.74.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business had revenue of $243.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $492,495. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 151,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

