Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.41

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.41 and traded as high as $6.63. Bankinter shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 235 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bankinter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Bankinter Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41.

Bankinter Increases Dividend

About Bankinter

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0818 dividend. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

(Get Free Report)

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.