Barclays Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $110.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Price Performance

CCK stock opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $102.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.28.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after acquiring an additional 143,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,052,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,332,000 after buying an additional 410,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crown by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,645,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,247,000 after buying an additional 347,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,467,000 after buying an additional 401,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 202.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,774,000 after buying an additional 2,020,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.