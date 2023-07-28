Barclays Increases Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $175.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $177.72 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 51.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

