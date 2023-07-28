Barclays (LON:BARC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $160.70

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.70 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 164.06 ($2.10). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 164.06 ($2.10), with a volume of 22,941,034 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.46) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.85) to GBX 320 ($4.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.69) to GBX 180 ($2.31) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.67 ($3.06).

Barclays Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 470.91, a PEG ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 155.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.63.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Barclays

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,121.21%.

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.97), for a total value of £105,734.86 ($135,574.89). 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

