Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Barloworld Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BRRAY opened at $4.32 on Friday. Barloworld has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

Get Barloworld alerts:

Barloworld Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 20.51%.

About Barloworld

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

Further Reading

