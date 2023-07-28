Barrington Research Lowers Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $175.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.23% from the company’s current price.

AMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $139.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.34. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $108.12 and a 52 week high of $180.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.