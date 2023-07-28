Base Resources (LON:BSE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 40 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 40 ($0.51) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BSE has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 37 ($0.47) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.64) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 37.75 ($0.48).

Base Resources Stock Performance

LON:BSE opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £109.15 million, a PE ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.02. Base Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 21 ($0.27).

About Base Resources

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

