Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.77% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BBWI. Raymond James cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.68.
Bath & Body Works Stock Performance
NYSE BBWI opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.75. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $49.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,074,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,573,000 after buying an additional 174,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,201 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,725,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,450,000 after acquiring an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,696,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,226,000 after acquiring an additional 709,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
