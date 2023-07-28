BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON BVC opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.05 ($0.46).

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber segment is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization, edge computing, carrier ethernet and MPLS access solutions, cyber network monitoring, and network encryption.

