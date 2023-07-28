BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
BATM Advanced Communications Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON BVC opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 25.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.05 ($0.46).
About BATM Advanced Communications
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BATM Advanced Communications
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.