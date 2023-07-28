Bausch Health Companies Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C($0.14). The firm had revenue of C$2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.64 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 17,750.00% and a negative net margin of 4.38%.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of BHC opened at C$12.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,243.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.58. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of C$5.10 and a twelve month high of C$13.81.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.