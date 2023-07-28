Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Shares Up 6.1%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.11 and last traded at $1.05. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

