Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Shares Up 1.8%

Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 19,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 87,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Bearing Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 22.04, a current ratio of 22.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
About Bearing Lithium
Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.
