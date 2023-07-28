Bensler LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bensler LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,022 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Bensler LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $139.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.05.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 305.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $523,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,883,929.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.