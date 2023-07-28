Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 533,880 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 588,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

The firm has a market cap of $277.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Benson Hill ( NYSE:BHIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. Benson Hill had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. The firm had revenue of $134.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Montgomery Molly sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $29,152.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHIL. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Benson Hill by 14.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,685,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 347,939 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Benson Hill by 15.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,103,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Benson Hill by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

