Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,710,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BSY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $3,062,503.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,379,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,841 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,149. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSY opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.73. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 103.49, a PEG ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.37 million. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.