Berenberg Bank Cuts Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Price Target to GBX 1,140

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,155 ($14.81) to GBX 1,140 ($14.62) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.69) target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of CWR opened at GBX 362.20 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of £698.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1,569.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 320.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 367.18. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of GBX 273 ($3.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 732.80 ($9.40).

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

