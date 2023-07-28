Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for JTC (LON:JTC)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JTC (LON:JTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 880 ($11.28) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JTC from GBX 760 ($9.74) to GBX 770 ($9.87) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 860 ($11.03) price target on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of JTC to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

JTC Price Performance

Shares of JTC stock opened at GBX 740 ($9.49) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 721.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 728.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,083.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($7.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 860 ($11.03).

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

