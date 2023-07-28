Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.31) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PEBB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.76) target price on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of LON PEBB opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The Pebble Group has a one year low of GBX 77.76 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 100.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.89 million, a P/E ratio of 2,312.50 and a beta of 1.43.

The Pebble Group plc sells digital commerce, products, and related services to the promotional merchandise industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

