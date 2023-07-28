Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.23.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $65.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $68.01.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $1,938,466.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $35,365.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $17,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $5,770,595 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

